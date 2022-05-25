Survey to determine if federal assistance is coming to Gaylord after deadly tornado

The collected damage totals and impact data will be used to determine whether the disaster meets the criteria that would warrant federal assistance.

GAYLORD, Mich. — FEMA representatives will be in Gaylord Wednesday to survey the damage after an EF-3 tornado tore through the city on Friday.

The tornado left two people dead and more than 40 injured. Dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed by winds nearing 150 mph. Damage from the storm includes roofs torn off multiple buildings and homes, and debris and vehicles scattered across the area.

States of emergency have been declared at the state and county level, and it's possible the area could get federal relief.

On Tuesday, FEMA approved a request from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to expedite damage assessment. Crews from a number of local and federal agencies, including Michigan State Police's Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, will perform the survey.

"We do probably have about, I think we're at 300 structures that are somewhat damaged or damaged and that doesn't include the businesses affected by this," said Otsego County Emergency Manager John Deming.

The collected damage totals and impact data will be used to determine whether the disaster meets the criteria that would warrant a request for a federal declaration and assistance.

The community has rallied around Gaylord since the tornado. Donation events have been flooded with items, and volunteers from around the state have helped clear debris following the disaster.

The Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD), Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and local officials will be taking part in the survey.

