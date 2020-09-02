TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A cruise ship currently being built in Norway is scheduled to visit the Great Lakes, including a stop at Traverse City in northern Michigan eight times starting January 2022.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that the Discovery Center & Pier about a year ago announced plans to transform a former coal dock in Michigan into a site that ships could use to land passengers.

It's part of efforts to attract more cruise ship traffic to Grand Traverse Bay.

The 665-foot-long Viking Octantis is offering four different itineraries, starting in January 2022. Discovery Pier officials say they're excited about the scientific bent of the planned cruises.

Source: The Traverse City Record-Eagle

