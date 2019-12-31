SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Ice and snow have toppled hundreds of trees in Michigan's eastern Upper Peninsula and cut off power to thousands of people.
Cloverland Electric Cooperative, which serves five counties and Sault Ste. Marie, said it could take days to completely restore power.
The sheriff's office said trees still were falling Tuesday from the weight of snow and ice.
In West Michigan, more than 50 snowplows were clearing Kent County roads. According to Jerry Byrne, the director of operations for the Kent County Road Commission, the plow trucks will be using a mix of salt and sand on the roads.
The highways and main roads are plowed first and then Byrne says crews will moves to neighborhood streets afterwards.
