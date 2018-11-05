Bad news for Pawfficer Badges.

Troy's new police cat is out of a job before it even gets sworn in.

The Troy Police Department and Michigan Humane Society announced on Twitter this afternoon that their new police cat has feline leukemia, a serious disease that is transmittable to other cats.

In addition the department's "feline handler" has other cats at home that the department doesn't want to put at risk.

That means Troy police are looking for a new cat. It will be "interviewing" cats that have been "vetted" by the Michigan Humane Society, the department said.

"We are very thankful to the Michigan Humane Society for their kindness and humane handling of our little police cat candidate. She will always be our first 'pawfficer' and have a special place in our hearts," the statement said.

The feline leukemia virus is one of the most common infectious diseases in cats, according to the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine. It is the most common cause of cancer in cats, may cause various blood disorders, and can lead to a state of immune deficiency, according to the college's website.

Troy police pledged to get a police cat if they could hit 10,000 Twitter followers — a social media milestone they accomplished in just eight days.

A kitten was then "booked" for the role of police cat after five felines were brought in by the Michigan Humane Society for an audition.

Pawfficer Badges was to be sworn in Friday. Officials are moving quickly to find a replacement.

"We'll be moving forward with swearing in a new recruit tomorrow & finding her a special home," the Michigan Humane Society tweeted late Thursday afternoon.

