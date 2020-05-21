x
'Truly devastating': Michigan officials assess flood damage

The flooding forced the evacuation of about 11,000 people in the Midland area.
Home owner Mark Musselman is interviewed next to what once was Wixom Lake, Thursday, May 21, 2020, after the water was drained after the Edenville Dam failed and flood waters rushed south, ravaging the landscape in its path, in Edenville Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

MIDLAND, Mich. — Authorities are warning it could take days to fully assess damage from flooding that submerged houses, washed out roads and threatened a Superfund site in Central Michigan. 

Floodwaters from heavy rains that overtook two dams are retreating in some communities Thursday, but continue to threaten others farther downriver. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she talked to President Donald Trump and hopes he'll sign a federal emergency declaration. 

The flooding forced the evacuation of about 11,000 people in the Midland area. Officials caution it could take days for the water to recede. Wixom Lake is nearly empty after the nearly century-old Edenville Dam failed. 

The aftermath of the Edenville dam breach in Midland County on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

