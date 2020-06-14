x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

Trump supporters celebrate his birthday with boat parade

Matt Seely of the Michigan Conservative Coalition says, “We love our president.”
Credit: WXYZ/ABC

Supporters of President Donald Trump have celebrated his birthday with a parade of boats in Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River in southeastern Michigan.

The procession began in Macomb County and moved southwest toward downtown Detroit and the Ambassador Bridge, which links Detroit to Canada. 

Many boats had pro-Trump flags and U.S. flags. Trump turns 74 Sunday.

Matt Seely of the Michigan Conservative Coalition says, “We love our president.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like thisDownload the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or TwitterSubscribe to our YouTube channel.