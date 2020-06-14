Trump supporters celebrate his birthday with boat parade

Supporters of President Donald Trump have celebrated his birthday with a parade of boats in Lake St. Clair and the Detroit River in southeastern Michigan.
The procession began in Macomb County and moved southwest toward downtown Detroit and the Ambassador Bridge, which links Detroit to Canada.
Many boats had pro-Trump flags and U.S. flags. Trump turns 74 Sunday.
Matt Seely of the Michigan Conservative Coalition says, “We love our president.”
