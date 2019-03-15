GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — President Donald Trump will be holding a Make America Great Again rally in Grand Rapids on Thursday, March 28.

The event will be held at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. and it is free to attend. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids was Trump's last campaign stop before he won the 2016 election.

Vice President Mike Pence has made a few stops in West Michigan since taking office. Most recently, he attended a rally for Senate candidate John James in Oct. 2018.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.