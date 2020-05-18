x
Skip Navigation

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

michigan

President Trump to visit Ford plant that's making ventilators

The last time the president visited the Mitten State was in January when he gave a speech at an auto parts plant in Warren.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Trump is planning to make a stop in Michigan this week.

According to Crains Detroit, the president will be in Ypsilanti on Thursday.

He will be visiting a Ford Motor Company plant that is making ventilators there with the help of General Electric's Healthcare division.

A White House official says he will be speaking about the collaboration.

The last time the president visited the Mitten State was in January when he gave a speech at an auto parts plant in Warren.

More stories:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.