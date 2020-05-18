President Trump to visit Ford plant that's making ventilators

The last time the president visited the Mitten State was in January when he gave a speech at an auto parts plant in Warren.

President Trump is planning to make a stop in Michigan this week.

According to Crains Detroit, the president will be in Ypsilanti on Thursday.

He will be visiting a Ford Motor Company plant that is making ventilators there with the help of General Electric's Healthcare division.

A White House official says he will be speaking about the collaboration.

