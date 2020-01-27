President Donald Trump plans to be in Michigan Thursday, Jan. 30 for the second time in about a month.

Trump will be visiting Dana Manufacturing in Warren, the Detroit Free Press reports. The visit is expected to follow the president signing the U.S. Mexico Canada trade agreement, which is modernizing the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The deal passed through Congress, which gave Trump a political victory amid a contentious partisan impeachment.

Michigan is shaping up to be a battleground state for the presidential election, and that is evident in Trump's repeated visits to the area. Most recently, the president held a campaign rally in Battle Creek the week before Christmas.

During his two hour long speech, Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives.

The president is expected to hold a rally in Des Moines, Iowa after he stops in Michigan.

