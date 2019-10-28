GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan State University Trustee Nancy Schlichting sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the weekend because of the school's failure to move forward on an independent investigation in the Larry Nassar case, according to The Detroit News.

Schlichting told The Detroit News that she pointed to MSU Board Chair Dianne Byrum, as well as other trustees, as reasons for her decision.

"I joined the Board to help change the attitudes and beliefs of the legacy Board members towards the extraordinary young women who have survived sexual assault by Larry Nassar, and to support the survivors in every way I could," Schlichting wrote. "During the last year, though, it has become very clear to me that my commitment to have an independent review of the Nassar situation, and to waive privilege so the truth can come out, is not shared by the MSU Board Chair, legacy Board members, and some newer trustees."

The Detroit News reports that she was supportive of an independent investigation to examine the culture at MSU that allowed Nassar to sexually assault young athletes for decades.

Schlichting retired in 2017 after 14 years as CEO of Henry Ford Health System, based in Detroit. She has more than 35 years of senior-level executive experience in four major health systems and has served on more than 80 corporate communities and boards.

Schlichting was appointed to the MSU Board of Trustees in December 2018.

On Monday, former MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon was ordered to stand trial for her handling of the Larry Nassar investigation.

