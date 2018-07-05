It's election day in West Michigan! There are a few dozen races on ballots across the area. Most of the elections are school-related.

They include a millage renewal for Holland Community Aquatic Center. Supporters of the millage want to emphasize it is not an increase. A yes vote will allow the aquatic center to maintain operations through 2025. The facility first opened in 1968 and according to officials, there has always received strong community support. It is also open to people outside of Holland for a small fee.

There are also millage renewals in Grand Haven, Kent City, Godfrey Lee and Holton.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

We will have results posted online as soon as they become available at wzzm13.com/elections.

