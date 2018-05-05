The University of Michigan's fellowship program for journalists is calling upon U.S. immigration officials to release a Mexican journalist being held in detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) so that he can attend the program.

The Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists at the University of Michigan, which announced its 2018-2019 fellows this week, said it had invited newspaper reporter Emilio Gutiérrez Soto to join its incoming fellowship class as a Senior Press Freedom Fellow.

“It is our hope that U.S. Immigration officials will release Emilio so that he may accept this special honor," Lynette Clemetson, director of the fellowship program at the University of Michigan, said in a statement.

But Gutiérrez is currently unable to accept because he has been in the custody of ICE since December, when he and his son were unexpectedly detained during a regular check-in with ICE.

An article in The New Yorker on Gutierrez published Thursday said: "They were arrested, put into a van, and driven to the Mexican border for immediate deportation. Only a desperate emergency appeal by (their attorney) Beckett blocked their expulsion."

Facing death threats in Mexico because of his journalism that drew the anger of some military officials, Gutiérrez had fled legally to the U.S. nine years ago and sought asylum, say his supporters. Several journalism organizations have called for his release.

Last year, an immigration judge ruled against him, denying his asylum request. His case is currently being appealed to the Board of Immigration Appeals.

Emilio Gutierrez Soto in 2008. (Photo: El Paso Times via USA TODAY NETWORK)

An ICE spokesperson contacted by the Free Press declined comment, saying the case is currently pending, and referred inquiries to the Board of Immigration Appeals, which did not comment Friday through a spokesperson.

At a news conference Thursday at the National Press Club, Clemetson said: "I visited the ICE detention center in El Paso (Texas) in April, and I was lucky enough to be able to spend an hour with Emilio and share with him the news that I was inviting him to join the fellowship, but unlike everyone else, he was not in a position to accept."

"He and his son Oscar are in a detention center in a room with 62 other detainees, where they have no freedom, where they are restricted in who they can talk to, what they can read, what they can do," Clemetson said.

"It's a privilege to be able to invite him to join us at the University of Michigan," she said. "His work, his experience, his commitment to the craft, his desire to get back to journalism make him an excellent candidate for our fellowship."

"My hope here today is by announcing this and sharing information about the fellowship ... that he will be released and he will be able to accept this honor," Clemetson said.

The National Press Club and 19 other journalism organizations have asked for his release while his asylum case is under consideration, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have denied the requests, said the National Press Club on its website.

Thursday's news conference was held on World Press Freedom Day.

"On World Press Freedom Day, and every day, we must uphold the vital role of a free and independent press in the United States and around the world,” Clemetson said.

The University of Michigan's fellowship program said "Gutiérrez’s deportation was halted after protest from numerous journalism organizations including the National Press Club, Reporters Without Borders and the American Society of News Editors.

"The Knight-Wallace Fellowships for Journalists is one of several organizations that signed amicus briefs organized by the National Press Club in support of Gutiérrez’s case."

Gutiérrez’s supporters say he could be targeted if he's sent back to Mexico.

"Mexican authorities have failed to prosecute the killers of journalists," said Joel Simon, executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists. "They have also failed to provide adequate protection for journalists under threat."

If released, Gutiérrez could join the fellows "to study issues related to global press freedom and safety," said the university's fellowship program.

Contact Niraj Warikoo: nwarikoo@freepress.com or 313-223-4792. Follow him on Twitter @nwarikoo

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press