U of M launches vaccination clinic in Michigan stadium

Big House location will provide increased access for delivering COVID-19 vaccine.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Forced to close its gates to fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big House will reopen to play a critical role in the efforts to quickly vaccinate as many people as possible.



Hundreds of U of M employees and students are scheduled to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Michigan Stadium on Thursday. The health system has already vaccinated more than 6,000 healthcare workers and, through the opening of the Stadium and other planned locations, aims to deliver all vaccine doses received from the state.



Currently, Michigan Medicine is vaccinating only those workers and students who fall into the vaccine priority group Phase 1a, following guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

