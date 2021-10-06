U-Michigan creates office to handle sexual misconduct, bias

MICHIGAN, USA — The University of Michigan is creating a new office dedicated to investigating sexual misconduct claims, which will provide support to victims and offer education to the campus community.
The office will have a broad portfolio, including to address civil rights issues and other discrimination. Separately, supervisors will be prohibited from starting a romantic relationship with subordinates.
The university has been rocked by sexual misconduct scandals involving a senior official and a longtime doctor.
The new, much larger office will replace the Office for Institutional Equity. President Mark Schlissel says the goal is to have a campus where students and staff feel safe and can thrive.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.