U-Michigan creates office to handle sexual misconduct, bias

Separately, supervisors will be prohibited from starting a romantic relationship with subordinates.
MICHIGAN, USA — The University of Michigan is creating a new office dedicated to investigating sexual misconduct claims, which will provide support to victims and offer education to the campus community. 

The office will have a broad portfolio, including to address civil rights issues and other discrimination. Separately, supervisors will be prohibited from starting a romantic relationship with subordinates.

The university has been rocked by sexual misconduct scandals involving a senior official and a longtime doctor. 

The new, much larger office will replace the Office for Institutional Equity. President Mark Schlissel says the goal is to have a campus where students and staff feel safe and can thrive.

