U-Michigan creates office to handle sexual misconduct, bias

Separately, supervisors will be prohibited from starting a romantic relationship with subordinates.

MICHIGAN, USA — The University of Michigan is creating a new office dedicated to investigating sexual misconduct claims, which will provide support to victims and offer education to the campus community.

The office will have a broad portfolio, including to address civil rights issues and other discrimination. Separately, supervisors will be prohibited from starting a romantic relationship with subordinates.

The university has been rocked by sexual misconduct scandals involving a senior official and a longtime doctor.

The new, much larger office will replace the Office for Institutional Equity. President Mark Schlissel says the goal is to have a campus where students and staff feel safe and can thrive.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.