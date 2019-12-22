ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A University of Michigan library has acquired a trove of roughly 1,000 images of Native Americans from the 19th through the early 20th century from a longtime collector.

They represent some 80 groups and run the gamut from the iconic, such as Sitting Bull, to the commonplace, such as a woman hoeing potatoes in a Michigan garden.

Archivists say even the everyday images are compelling because they reveal life in hard times and the spirit of perseverance as they struggled for survival.

Curation efforts also have involved tribal experts throughout the process, something that historically wasn’t done.

