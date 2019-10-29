FLINT, Mich. — According to the Detroit Free Press, General Motors has fired three UAW workers at Flint Assembly Plant for threats of violence during the strike, as well as acts of violence.

The Free Press reports that a person familiar with the situation said the people involved either made threats or actually committed acts of violence while on the picket line during the strike. The people were dismissed over the weekend, according to the Free Press' source.

The strike lasted six weeks from Sept. 16 to Oct. 25 and ended with the ratification of a four-year contract.

GM builds its heavy-duty GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado pickups at Flint Assembly.

"It ties to bomb threats and threats of actual violence made on the line," the person told the Free Press. "The actual violence itself on the picket line had to do with a smashed windshield. It is all a clear violation of company policy."

GM confirmed the employees' termination to the Free Press Monday.

One Flint worker told the Free Press there were "a couple of fights" on the picket line, but she did not know the details.

Two other Flint workers said one of the fired workers posted to social media earlier this month, "General Motors is sneaking in scabs to run the body shop. Need all people (out) there to stop them. Bring your ball bats, numb chicks (sic) and night sticks. It's time to step this up. It's time to get some national headlines coverage and turn the tables on Mary Barra. Be there and bring a friend."

In West Michigan, the local Wyoming GM plant rejected the new contract with GM by a 60-40 vote. However, on a national level, GM workers voted 57.2% in favor of the pact.

