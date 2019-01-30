JACKSON, Mich. — As of a result of an "unexpected incident" as a gas compression station in Southeast Michigan Wednesday morning, Consumers Energy is asking customers to reduce their natural gas usage.

"We are asking customers to temporarily reduce gas usage at this time while we continue to contain the incident and help keep Michigan residents warm during this cold spell,” said Garrick Rochow, Senior Vice President of Operations for Consumers Energy.

A fire involving equipment at Consumers Energy’s Ray Natural Gas Compressor Station occurred in Macomb County at 10:33 a.m. Wednesday. The fire is being contained and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation. All gas flow from the compressor station has been shut down until safety and damage assessments can be completed.

Consumers Energy is activating natural gas peaking storage fields in Northville and St. Clair to help deliver natural gas to their customers. Natural gas is stored underground and reserved in these fields, which are activated when energy demand requires it. In addition, the company has reached out to its largest business customers to reduce gas usage while they continue to investigate the incident.

Residents and businesses can reduce gas usage by doing the following:

LOOK AT THERMOSTAT SETTINGS: Save energy while staying warm by setting your heat to a lower temperature. Use your programmable thermostat to set your heat at 65 degrees when you are home and 62 degrees when you are away for less than 5 hours.

BUSINESS REDUCTION OF PROCESSES: The company is also encouraging industrial and business customers to temporarily reduce processes.

SEAL & SHUT WINDOWS AND DOORS: Check for leaks in your windows and doors by feeling around for cool air. Also, please ensure all windows and doors are closed tightly.

For more information or tips, visit: www.consumersenergy.com/coldweather

