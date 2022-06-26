University of Michigan hospital system to continue providing abortion care

"Our commitment is to be there for those who need the specialized care we can offer," the health system wrote.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Michigan and Michigan Medicine will continue to provide abortion care, the hospital system said Friday.

The announcement was made in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, giving the states the power to decide the legality of abortions.

"Our commitment is to be there for those who need the specialized care we can offer," the health system wrote on Instagram.

Michigan is amongst some of the states with a law on the books banning abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

However, abortion is still legal in Michigan right now. The law that would ban it statewide is temporarily suspended while a preliminary injunction makes its way through the court.

“I strongly support access to abortion services, and I will do everything in my power as president to ensure we continue to provide this critically important care," said U-M President Mary Sue Coleman.

“Our campus is more than half women; we care about our own communities as well as those we serve through clinical care and education. I am deeply concerned about how prohibiting abortion would affect U-M’s medical teaching, our research, and our service to communities in need."

Spectrum Health, West Michigan's largest health care system, also released a statement in the aftermath of the Court's decision. The hospitals will continue to perform abortions when they are medically necessary, but say they "urge Michigan courts to bring clarity as quickly as possible."

Michigan Medicine released a statement on Friday detailing their commitment to reproductive health care:

"Today, the Supreme Court of the United States announced its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overruling the Roe v. Wade decision, the historic 1973 ruling that established a constitutional right to abortion in the United States. This action by the court does not ban abortions nationwide. It does, however, allow states to restrict or ban abortions in ways not permitted under Roe and in manners that will significantly limit access to reproductive care nationwide.

U-M Health remains committed to providing high-quality, safe reproductive care for patients, across all their reproductive health needs. This includes abortion care, which remains legal in Michigan while challenges to various state-law criminal statutes continue to proceed. Michigan Medicine will continue to offer these services, based on Michigan court rulings.

Many of the patients we see are diagnosed with fetal anomalies or experience other complications that make ongoing pregnancy and giving birth dangerous, or they have serious underlying illnesses or other needs that make abortion care in an outpatient facility not possible. At Michigan Medicine’s hospitals, we primarily provide abortions for patients who need hospital-level care. Our commitment is to be there for those who need the specialized care we can offer.

We will continue to monitor activity in the courts at both the national and state levels that may affect the care and education we are able to provide."

