U.P. fire prompts governor's state of emergency declaration

CARNEY, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency in a western Upper Peninsula county where crews were battling a large fire at a cedar mill.

Whitmer says the order was made Thursday night for Menominee County and was done to make sure state resources are available to help in preventing the fire's further spread. WLUC-TV reports Friday that one person has died as a result of the blaze which started Thursday afternoon at Superior Cedar Products in Carney, about 80 miles south of Marquette and east of the Wisconsin state line.

More than 100 firefighters responded and contained the blaze. County officials requested the state of emergency declaration from Whitmer.

