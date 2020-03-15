FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a third-generation volunteer firefighter has died while working a fire at a duplex at a former Air Force base in the Upper Peninsula.
The fire occurred Friday night at a residence at the former K.I. Sawyer base, south of Marquette.
WLUC-TV says a mother and two children escaped.
Forsyth Township says the firefighter who died was 23-year-old Ben Lauren. His father and sister are also part of the township fire department.
