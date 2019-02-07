UPDATE, July 2, 10 p.m: Dakota Blackwood has been found safe.

The infant's mother, Ilah Mankel, was arrested for parental kidnapping. The baby's grandmother, Linda Mankel, was arrested for unrelated charges.

---

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 12-day-old female infant in the Mount Pleasant area.

According to the Michigan State Police, the infant, identified as Dakota Blackwood, should be in the company of her mother, Ilah May Mankel, as well as her grandparents, Linda Marie Mankel and Bryan David Mankel.

There is a protective custody order on Dakota to remover her from the custody of the Mankels, who are aware of the order and have fled with the child.

Authorities believe a suspect vehicle is a tan minivan with a "student driver" sticker on the back.

Linda Mankel is believed to be a member of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, and MSP said the family might be staying in the Mount Pleasant area.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or MSP Rockford post at 616-866-4411.

