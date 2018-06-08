Update: Danielle Martinez has been located, and the endangered missing advisory has been canceled.

Michigan State Police issued an endangered missing advisory on Monday afternoon for Danielle Dallys Martinez, 21.

She was last seen in Lansing on Monday, but police say that Martinez is distraught and suicidal over losing her boyfriend to a drowning. They believe she may be headed to the Grand Haven area.

Police describe her as 5 foot 5 with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her right hip that says "RIP Jose." She is driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate DHA 6250.

Two people drowned in Grand Haven on Sunday, and three people were hospitalized.

Please contact the Lansing Township Police at 517-485-1700 or call 911 if you see her.

