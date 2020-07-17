Update: Illinois woman pulled from Lake Michigan dies in hospital

Lopez was in critical condition at the hospital after she was pulled from Lake Michigan at Lions Park Beach.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — Police said the woman who was pulled from Lake Michigan last week has died.

According to a press release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, 32-year-old Danely Lopez, of Illinois, passed away at Spectrum Health Lakeland on July 15.

Lopez was in critical condition at the hospital after she was pulled from Lake Michigan at Lions Park Beach on Sunday, July 12.

Police said Lopez was swimming with her 29-year-old sister when they got into deep water and struggled to get out. Bystanders saw what happened and tried to help. They were both pulled out of the hospital and the 29-year-old was treated and released.

No other details about the incident were released by authorities.

