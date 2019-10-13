The Upper Peninsula has a history of being forgotten on maps of the United States or, more egregiously, being wrongly associated with the state of Wisconsin.

These issues are typically picked up and mocked by a Twitter account pretending to be the Upper Peninsula. While this account does not officially speak for Michigan's upper half, it does have an impressive reach. Over the summer, when Mountain Dew attached the U.P. to Wisconsin, the account managed to get the company to make a custom Upper Peninsula bottle.

However, all of the map mistakes about the Upper Peninsula came to a head on Saturday after three Michigan colleges lost their football games to the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin Football tweeted the scores, saying "Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0, Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14, Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0, Send us the deed, @UpperPeninsula."

To which, the Upper Peninsula responded "It’s official, I belong to Wisconsin now."

After mistakenly being associated with Wisconsin countless times, it seems the Upper Peninsula decided to just lean in and, in doing so, escape Michigan's football losses.

The account buckled down on this claim on Sunday, saying that Northern Michigan University will now be known as Northern Wisconsin University and Michigan Tech will become Wisconsin Tech.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Saturday Night Live left the U.P. off a map on their show Saturday, but the Upper Peninsula responded with "Wisconsin's problem now."

The U.P. also wrote a tweet to Pure Michigan, saying "I AM NOW WISCONSIN. You may now disconnect the Mackinac Bridge. Keep the island."

The Twitter account even changed its name to Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin.

Whenever the U.P. comes to its senses, the Lower Peninsula will be waiting with open arms (or open mittens?) ready to welcome it back to Michigan.

