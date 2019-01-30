The U.S Postal Service is suspending its service in some parts of Michigan on Wednesday because of expected dangerously cold temperatures.

The USPS issued a service alert on their website, saying "Due to this arctic outbreak and concerns for the safety of USPS employees, the Postal Service is suspending delivery Jan. 30."

The alert listed zip codes for Saginaw, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Cadillac, Gaylord and Iron Mountain that will all be affected by the suspension of service. Those zip code prefixes are 486-491, 493-499.

Parts of Detroit are also included as well as more areas across the Midwest.

In West Michigan on Wednesday, highs will be around 2° to -6° inland and around 1-4° along the lakeshore. Winds will be west at 15-20 mph with -19° to -22° wind chills.

Hundreds of schools, businesses, daycares and churches are all closed on Wednesday because of the weather.

