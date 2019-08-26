LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) wants to remind utility customers to be vigilant against scams, specifically those in which impostors ask customers to make false utility bill payments immediately.

The MPSC says utility companies will never call customers demanding immediate payment to keep services from being shut off in a matter of hours.

Customers should be mindful to whom they're providing their personal or account information. If you suspect the call might be fraudulent, hang up and call your utility company right away at the phone number on your most recent bill and ask to speak with a customer service representative.

RELATED: Regulators order 3rd round of gas credits for DTE customers

RELATED: DTE ordered to return $333M to gas customers

Utility companies also do not endorse or require a prepaid debit card or gift card for payments, collect payments at customers homes or businesses or ask for Social Security numbers, bank account or credit card information by phone.

Utility companies will also not use coercive tactics to get into your home. They require employees or contractors to always wear a company identification badge that the employees will show if asked.

If you've mistakenly provided bank account information to someone you suspect might have been an impostor, call your bank and local police department.

RELATED: Nessel: Customer credits for outages should be automatic

RELATED VIDEO:

Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.