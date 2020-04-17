VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The occupants of a home left damaged after an intense basement fire are safe, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Fire departments from Allegan and Van Buren counties were called to a fire at a home on 2nd Avenue in Columbia Township, which is northeast of Grand Junction in Van Buren County, Thursday night around 8:35.

When crews arrived, they immediately realized they would need more help to battle the blaze and called in mutual aid from the Lee Township, Bloomingdale, Bangor Community fire departments, as well as the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

The basement was fully involved in fire when crews arrive. The homeowner said that the house lost power and when he went to the basement to check on it, he discovered the fire.

Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services

Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services

The home had working fire alarms, so all the occupants of the home were able to get out safely, according to SHAES.

But, due to the intensity of the fire, firefighters had limited access to the building. Water had to be shuttled to the scene and then pumped several hundred feet from the roadway back to the property.

There were no injuries reported following the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.