DETROIT, Mich. - Vernors has brought back the iconic lighthouse cans for the third year in a row.
According to ABC-affiliate WXYZ, the cans will feature eight lighthouses located all over Michigan:
- Big Red in Holland
- South Haven
- Tri-Centennial State Park in Detroit
- Au Sable Point in Grand Marais
- DeTour Reef in DeTour Village
- Port Austin Reef in Port Austin
- Harbor Beach
- Pointe Aux Barques in Port Hope
The cans are born from a partnership with Vernors and Pure Michigan. In the last two years,12 other lighthouses in Michigan have made the aluminum.
The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors throughout Michigan. They'll be available through late September 2019.
