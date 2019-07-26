DETROIT, Mich. - Vernors has brought back the iconic lighthouse cans for the third year in a row. 

According to ABC-affiliate WXYZ, the cans will feature eight lighthouses located all over Michigan:

  • Big Red in Holland
  • South Haven
  • Tri-Centennial State Park in Detroit
  • Au Sable Point in Grand Marais
  • DeTour Reef in DeTour Village
  • Port Austin Reef in Port Austin
  • Harbor Beach
  • Pointe Aux Barques in Port Hope

The cans are born from a partnership with Vernors and Pure Michigan. In the last two years,12 other lighthouses in Michigan have made the aluminum. 

The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors throughout Michigan. They'll be available through late September 2019. 

vernors lighthouse cans
Courtesy of WXYZ

