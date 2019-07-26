DETROIT, Mich. - Vernors has brought back the iconic lighthouse cans for the third year in a row.

According to ABC-affiliate WXYZ, the cans will feature eight lighthouses located all over Michigan:

Big Red in Holland

South Haven

Tri-Centennial State Park in Detroit

Au Sable Point in Grand Marais

DeTour Reef in DeTour Village

Port Austin Reef in Port Austin

Harbor Beach

Pointe Aux Barques in Port Hope

The cans are born from a partnership with Vernors and Pure Michigan. In the last two years,12 other lighthouses in Michigan have made the aluminum.

The lighthouse cans will be sold in 12-packs of Vernors and Diet Vernors throughout Michigan. They'll be available through late September 2019.

