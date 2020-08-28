Veterans honored Tues. & Wed. for 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II

The Greatest Generation Day will host a speaker series and a flyover to honor the day and those who served.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Members of military who served in World War II will be honored with an event this week.

Wednesday, Sept. 2 is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. On Sept. 2, 1945 the Instrument of Surrender was signed aboard the U.S. Navy battleship the USS Missouri, officially ending the war. The war started six years earlier on Sept. 1, 1939. In total, over 405,000 Americans gave their lives in the conflict

The Greatest Generation Day will host a virtual speaker series and a flyover to honor the day, those who served and everyone belonging to that generation.

All the services and speakers will be streamed on the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Facebook page.

Events begin Tuesday, Sept. 1 with an In Memoriam Remembrance Service and Bell Ringing starting at 6:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Jim DeFelice, co-author of “American Sniper” and “Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day.”

Wednesday, at 6 p.m. military planes will do a flyover. It will start in Ypsilanti and in Grand Rapids at the Veterans Outpatient Clinic. Planes that will be featured are the B-17, B-25 and C-47.

Some of the best spots to view the flyover will be from the bridges crossing the Grand River in downtown GR.

The flyover will be followed by guest speaker Chris Wallace at 7 p.m. Wallace is an anchor for Fox News and authored of the book "Countdown 1945".

The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum is a co-sponsor of the Greatest Generation Day and will also stream the speakers on their website and on Facebook. You can view a full itinerary here.

You can watch an interview about the upcoming Greatest Generation Day celebration below.

13 ON YOUR SIDE's Kirk Montgomery spoke with Jim DeFelice, co-author of “American Sniper” and “Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day" in the video below.

