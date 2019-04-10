DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Clinton County Sheriff's Office identified the six victims of Thursday's plane crash. The plane went down near Capital Region International Airport in mid-Michigan around 9 a.m.

The single-engine plane was carrying six people—three died and three were critically injured.

Friday police identified the three fatalities as Neil Alan Sego, 46 of Trafalgar, Ind., John Thomas Lowe, 51 of Greenwood, Ind. and Timothy Joe Clark, 67 of Franklin, Ind. The three people who remain in critical condition at Sparrow Hospital are Joel Stewart Beavins, 48 of Franklin, Ind., Aaron Levi Blackford, 42 of Frankton, Ind. and Zechariah Eugene Bennett, 27 of Plainfield, Ind.

The plane was on its way to the Michigan airport from Indianapolis.

Airport public safety and operations chief Eric Patrick said the airport received an emergency alert from the plane. He wasn't sure if the alert came before or after the crash.

The crash investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the NTSB.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

