STANTON, Mich. - The Sheridan community is holding a vigil to mourn the loss of 8-year-old Brady James Sexton, who died on Halloween.

The candlelight vigil is being held on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m. on E. Main Street in Stanton. It will follow the visitation, which runs from 3-7 p.m.

Sexton was sitting on a trailer that was being pulled by a 1949 small farm tractor on Wednesday evening, Oct. 31. The tractor and the trailer were being used to take kids from the village trick-or-treating. The 8-year-old boy fell off the trailer and was run over.

Witnesses said that the tractor was moving slowly when Sexton fell. He was taken to Sheridan Hospital where he later died.

The death is being investigated as an accident.

An obituary for Sexton said that the boy loved outdoor activities like hunting, fishing and hitting things with sticks. It also said that he was a gifted athlete who played football, baseball and basketball.

He is survived by his parents and his two sisters.

The funeral will be on Monday, Nov. 5 starting at 3 p.m. at the Central Montcalm High School gymnasium. Central Montcalm Public Schools will be releasing students two hours early on Monday for those who wish to attend the funeral.

