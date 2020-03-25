MICHIGAN, USA — As Michiganders are required to stay home as much as possible under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent executive order, Pure Michigan created a virtual campaign that allows residents to explore their favorite spots in the state while staying indoors.

Michigan residents and people all over the world are able to access the #VirtualPureMichigan campaign through Pure Michigan's social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

The campaign will feature live cameras that show national parks and popular travel destinations in Michigan such as the Mackinaw Bridge, beaches along Lake Michigan, ski resorts and zoos.

The vice president of Travel Michigan said Pure Michigan wants to continue to inspire people while practicing social distancing.

“By sharing the tremendous virtual offerings our travel partners across the state have available, we are hoping that individuals can enjoy, learn and explore our beautiful state from the comfort of their own homes as they look ahead to future adventures," said Dave Lorenz.

Whitmer's stay at home order requires non-essential businesses to close and people to stay in their homes except when performing essential tasks. State parks remain open to the public, however, shelters, campgrounds and overnight lodging facilities are closed.

The stay at home order in Michigan is in effect through April 13.

