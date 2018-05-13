In an effort to prevent misuse and stem the nationwide opioid epidemic, Walgreens is making it easier for people to get rid of unused medication by adding drug disposal kiosks to more of its stores.

The pharmacy chain already has 20 kiosks in operation throughout the state, including four in West Michigan. People deposit their medication into the kiosk and the pharmacy makes sure it is disposed of properly. There is no charge for the service.

At the beginning of June, it will add eight more.

To find a drug disposal kiosk: walgreens.com/storelocator/find.jsp?RxDisposal=true

In 2016, more than 42,000 people died from opioid overdoses, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Since Walgreens began including drug disposal kiosks in its stores in 2016, it has collected and disposed of about 270 tons medication. Walgreens says that 25 percent of adults keep unused prescriptions instead of disposing of them.

