Woman in critical condition after Lake Michigan water rescue

The rescue happened at Lions Park Beach after she and her sister got into deep water and struggled to get out.

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A 32-year-old woman is in critical condition after a water rescue Sunday.

According to a press release from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to Lions Park Beach around 4:40 p.m. on reports of a water rescue in Lake Michigan.

Two sisters, ages 29 and 32, from Illinois were in the water at the beach. They got into deep water and struggled to get out. The press release said several bystanders saw what happened and tried to help.

Both sister were eventually pulled from the water and taken to Spectrum Health Lakeland. The 29-year-old was treated and released, but authorities said the 32-year-old remains in critical condition.

Public safety will continue to give updates on the condition of the 32-year-old woman as they come down.

