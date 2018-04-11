DETROIT - On Saturday, Nov. 3, high school marching bands from around the state took part in the Michigan Competing Band Association.

West Michigan high schools took first place in several flights including:

Flight I: Rockford wins with 94.800

Flight II: Jenison wins with 93.050

Flight III: Reeths-Puffer wins with 93.225

Flight V: Godwin Heights wins with 89.050

Rockford, Jenison and Godwin Heights all took home the top prize in 2017 as well.

Other West Michigan schools also took home rankings:

Flight I Hudonsville, 8th, with 89.450

Flight II Grandville, 2nd, with 92.025 Portage Northern, 4th, with 89.525 Lakeview, 8th, with 88.500

Flight III Byron Center, 3rd, with 91.125 Northview, 4th, with 89.600

Flight IV Sparta, 6th, with 87.200 Fruitport, 8th, with 85.075 Allegan, 9th, with 84.475

Flight V Newaygo, 2nd, with 87.725 Kent City, 3rd, with 87.650 Belding, 4th, with 86.750 Comstock Park, 7th, with 84.275 Tri County (Howard City), 9th, with 83.075 Orchard View (Muskegon), 10th, 82.575



A full list of scores can be seen here.

