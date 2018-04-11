DETROIT - On Saturday, Nov. 3, high school marching bands from around the state took part in the Michigan Competing Band Association.
West Michigan high schools took first place in several flights including:
- Flight I: Rockford wins with 94.800
- Flight II: Jenison wins with 93.050
- Flight III: Reeths-Puffer wins with 93.225
- Flight V: Godwin Heights wins with 89.050
Rockford, Jenison and Godwin Heights all took home the top prize in 2017 as well.
Other West Michigan schools also took home rankings:
- Flight I
- Hudonsville, 8th, with 89.450
- Flight II
- Grandville, 2nd, with 92.025
- Portage Northern, 4th, with 89.525
- Lakeview, 8th, with 88.500
- Flight III
- Byron Center, 3rd, with 91.125
- Northview, 4th, with 89.600
- Flight IV
- Sparta, 6th, with 87.200
- Fruitport, 8th, with 85.075
- Allegan, 9th, with 84.475
- Flight V
- Newaygo, 2nd, with 87.725
- Kent City, 3rd, with 87.650
- Belding, 4th, with 86.750
- Comstock Park, 7th, with 84.275
- Tri County (Howard City), 9th, with 83.075
- Orchard View (Muskegon), 10th, 82.575
A full list of scores can be seen here.
© 2018 WZZM