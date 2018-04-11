DETROIT - On Saturday, Nov. 3, high school marching bands from around the state took part in the Michigan Competing Band Association.

West Michigan high schools took first place in several flights including:

  • Flight I: Rockford wins with 94.800
  • Flight II: Jenison wins with 93.050
  • Flight III: Reeths-Puffer wins with 93.225
  • Flight V: Godwin Heights wins with 89.050

Rockford, Jenison and Godwin Heights all took home the top prize in 2017 as well.

Other West Michigan schools also took home rankings:

  • Flight I
    • Hudonsville, 8th, with 89.450
  • Flight II
    • Grandville, 2nd, with 92.025
    • Portage Northern, 4th, with 89.525
    • Lakeview, 8th, with 88.500
  • Flight III
    • Byron Center, 3rd, with 91.125
    • Northview, 4th, with 89.600
  • Flight IV
    • Sparta, 6th, with 87.200
    • Fruitport, 8th, with 85.075
    • Allegan, 9th, with 84.475
  • Flight V
    • Newaygo, 2nd, with 87.725
    • Kent City, 3rd, with 87.650
    • Belding, 4th, with 86.750
    • Comstock Park, 7th, with 84.275
    • Tri County (Howard City), 9th, with 83.075
    • Orchard View (Muskegon), 10th, 82.575

A full list of scores can be seen here.

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM