GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School districts all over the state, including some right here in West Michigan, will replace a total of 300 older diesel buses with models powered by clean diesel and propane engines.

The state has awarded more than $8.7 million in grants. The buses will operate in more than 36 counties, including 15 districts in West Michigan.

“Replacing older, diesel engines with clean diesel or propane delivers savings for school districts and will also improve public health at bus stops, on school grounds, and in communities,” said Jack Schinderle, Director of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). “Students who have cleaner air to breathe will do better in school and have fewer health concerns.”

The grants were awarded by the EGLE, under the agency's Fuel Transformation Program.

The school districts submitted proposals either individually or as part of a group. The new buses will reduce oxides of nitrogen, greenhouse gases, particulate matter and other harmful emissions.

The West Michigan school districts that will receive at least one clean diesel or propane engine bus include:

Benton Harbor Area Schools

Berrien Springs Public Schools

Byron Center Public Schools

Edwardsburg Public Schools

Fennville Public Schools

Fruitport Community Schools

Hudsonville Public Schools

Ionia Public Schools

Lakeshore Public Schools

Niles Community Schools

Northview Public Schools

Plainwell Community Schools

Thornapple Kellogg School District

Van Buren Intermediate School District

Wayland Union Schools

Districts will have the new buses on the road within the next two years.

Fuel Transformation Program grants are supported with dollars allocated to Michigan from the Volkswagen settlement. The settlement was a result of Volkswagen’s Clean Air Act violations related to the installation of emissions control defeat devices on thousands of diesel engine vehicles. As part of the settlement, Michigan was allocated a total of $64.8 million and will use 21.5% of that total to replace old diesel school buses.

