Michigan reports first West Nile Virus activity of the year

Health officials are warning people to take precautions to avoid mosquito bites.

MICHIGAN, USA — The first West Nile Virus activity in Michigan for the year was reported in a hawk from Lapeer County.

Health officials are now reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses, including Eastern Equine Encephalitis, by preventing mosquito bites.

It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.”

West Nile Virus is common within Michigan, but the state experienced its worst outbreak of EEE last fall. There were cases of EEE reported in 20 Michigan counties, with 50 being in animals and 10 people getting infected, including six deaths. To date, no EEE has been detected in Michigan this year.

West Nile Virus and EEE are transmitted through a mosquito bite that picked up the infection from a bird.

The best way to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses is by reducing the number of mosquitoes near your home. Precautions from the state health department include:

Using EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone; follow the product label instructions and reapply as directed. Don’t use repellent on children under 2 months old. Instead dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs and cover crib, stroller and baby carrier with mosquito netting.

Wearing shoes and socks, light colored long pants and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors.

Making sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

Using bed nets when sleeping outdoors or in conditions with no window screens.

Eliminating all sources of standing water that can support mosquito breeding around your home, including water in bird baths, abandoned swimming pools, wading pools, old tires and any other object holding water once a week.

Information about West Nile Virus and EEE activity in the state can be found here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE: