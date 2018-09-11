Michigan's deer hunt has been vital for the state's economy and natural resources conservation efforts. But the number of hunters is declining at an increasing pace. That's going to matter to more than hunters.

A look at some important numbers related to hunting in Michigan:

$2.3 billion: The amount hunting contributes to Michigan's economy annually.

34,000: The number of Michigan jobs supported by hunting.

$62 million: Amount provided to wildlife conservation and natural resources through hunting and fishing licenses, per year.

60: Percentage of hunters who hunt only deer.

87: Percentage of Michigan's adult population that participates in outdoor recreation activities of some kind, including pursuits such as paddle sports and bird-watching.

$5.1 billion: Amount generated annually from wildlife-associated recreation in Michigan. That's more than the combined revenues of the state's three highest-grossing agricultural commodities — dairy products, corn and soybeans.

700,000: Approximate number of male firearm deer hunters in Michigan in 2000.

390,000: Estimated number of male firearm deer hunters in Michigan by 2035.

965,122: Peak number of Michigan residents purchasing a fishing license, in 2009.

848,000: Projected number of Michigan residents purchasing a fishing license by 2035.

Sources: Michigan Wildlife Council, Michigan DNR, Michigan Technological University

