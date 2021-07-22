What is a COVID-19 vaccine 'breakthrough' case?

Studies show the vaccines are very good at protecting us from the virus, but it’s still possible to get infected with mild or no symptoms, or even to get sick.

A small number of COVID-19 “breakthrough” cases are expected after vaccination, and health officials say they’re not a cause for alarm.

A breakthrough case is when a vaccinated person gets infected with the coronavirus.

Nearly all U.S. hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are now in people who weren’t vaccinated.

