SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. - The high water levels of Lake Michigan are getting higher.

Lake Michigan is already at record high water levels this year. Combined with high winds on Thursday, the water is being pushed even higher near the shore.

It is so high in fact that the South Haven North Pier is almost completely covered by waters from the waves.

You can see a live cam of the South Haven Pier here and here.

