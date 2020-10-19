Whitmer announces $1 million investment to help people who lost health insurance during COVID-19

Open enrollment through the Marketplace runs from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that the state of Michigan will be investing $1 million to get in contact with more than 1 million Michiganders who may have lost health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The investment from the state will go toward raising awareness and increasing access for no- or low-cost insurance programs.

“Access to medical care is more important than ever, yet job and income losses during the COVID-19 pandemic have caused many Michiganders to lose their health insurance,” said Whitmer. “Signing up for insurance can be a confusing process, but this funding will ensure people have access to local help and the resources they need to understand their options and get themselves and their families covered.”

The $1 million investment comes from the U.S. Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It will go toward supporting community-based organizations that help people enroll in coverage.

“Increasing the number of insured Michiganders means improved access to care, financial security, quality of care, and health outcomes, which is why we are encouraging everyone who needs coverage to contact local help or log on to Healthcare.gov starting Nov. 1,” said Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon.

