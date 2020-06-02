LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold a roundtable Thursday to discuss her priorities in the 2021 budget proposal.

She will be joined with State Budget Director Chris Kolb at the Romney Building in Lansing.

Last year, the budget process fueled deep disagreements on how to fund road repairs in the state. Whitmer and the Republican-led Legislature reached a budget compromise late last year, after a monthslong stalemate. But not before more than half of the state funding that was vetoed by the Whitmer was restored.

PREVIOUS: Michigan Legislature OKs restoring over half of vetoed funds

In December, lawmakers passed a bill that would require Legislature to present a budget plan to the governor by July 1. It was sponsored by Rep. Greg Vanwoerkom, R-Norton Shores, who said in a statement to the Grand Haven Tribune that an earlier budget deadline provides more certainty for schools, local governments and other programs that rely on funding from the state to operate.

The new law also serves as a response to Whitmer's criticisms last year, when Legislature broke for summer recess without finishing the budget process.

Last week, Whitmer delivered her second State of the State address. In it, she said Michigan will borrow $3.5 billion to rebuild state highways and bridges over five years. She called the plan a responsible way to start fixing deteriorating roads after Republicans rejected her proposed fuel tax hike.

Whitmer's speech also focused on economy, education and healthcare -- which all may have places in her budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

Michigan's next fiscal year begins on Oct. 1, 2020. If budget bills aren't signed by the end of the day on Sept. 30, the state will go into a government shutdown.

