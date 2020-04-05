LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that a liquor buyback program with Michigan Liquor Control Commission will provide financial relief to 657 bar and restaurant owners across the state.

Whitmer's office called it a "financial lifeline" averaging over $5,000 for hard-hit hospitality businesses, stating the program should accumulate in $3.3 million in restaurant relief.

“I know the financial losses have been incredibly devastating to business owners in the hospitality industry during this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Whitmer. “I am pleased that through this innovative program, we can provide much-needed cash to hundreds of Michigan’s bars and restaurants that are struggling right now, to help tide them over until they’re open for business again.”

Dine-in services of all bars and restaurants were suspended on March 16 by an executive order from the governor. They will remain closed until May 29.

The spirits buyback program offers a full cash refund for spirits ordered from the commission prior to March 16. Bars and restaurants have 90 days after emergency declarations are lifted to repurchase the inventory by selling it when they’re back open for business and pay the Commission back interest free, the executive order says.

Eligible licensees applied for the spirits buyback program directly through the MLCC from April 14-24. Once applications were approved by the MLCC, checks were issued to licensees from the Michigan Department of Treasury.

