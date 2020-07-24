Gov. Whitmer extends ban on visitors at nursing homes

Facilities must make “best efforts” to help residents communicate with people by phone or electronic devices.

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended a ban on family visitors at nursing homes and congregate care sites through Aug. 31.

There’s an exception for people who want to see someone in serious or critical condition or in hospice care. Whitmer's office announced an extension of her previous order Thursday night.

Facilities must make “best efforts” to help residents communicate with people by phone or electronic devices.

Some people in nursing homes and assisted-living centers have only seen visitors through their window.

