Gov. Whitmer calls on Michigan insurance companies to ensure reproductive healthcare for women

Abortion remains legal in Michigan because of a lawsuit filed by the governor in April, and a preliminary injunction filed by a Michigan judge in May.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich. — Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent letters to every major health insurance company in the state, urging them to ensure Michigan women have coverage for reproductive health care.

The governor is asking insurance companies to take every action possible to fully cover reproductive health care in their current plans, including access to abortion.

Abortion remains legal in Michigan because of a lawsuit filed by the governor in April, and a preliminary injunction filed by a Michigan judge in May. Both are currently blocking a 1931 trigger law in Michigan that would ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The governor says the abortion ban violates Michigan’s due process clause, which provides a right to privacy and bodily autonomy that is violated by the state’s near-total criminal ban on abortion. It also violates Michigan’s Equal Protection Clause due to the way the ban denies women equal rights because the law was adopted to reinforce antiquated notions of the proper role for women in society, she says.

“Today, I sent letters to all of Michigan’s major health insurance providers urging them to take every action possible to fully cover reproductive health care in their plans,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, Michigan women must know that they can access the care they need, regardless of their insurance provider. I urge every major health insurance provider in Michigan to take action now to ensure Michigan women have coverage for reproductive health care to the fullest extent possible. This means offering in-person and telehealth care, lowering cost-sharing requirements, covering travel expenses for out-of-state care, and expanding contracts with providers who can offer safe, comprehensive reproductive care.”

An example of the letter the governor sent can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.