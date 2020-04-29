LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and a top state regulator say drivers will save more on car insurance than is required under a bipartisan overhaul of Michigan’s auto insurance law.

The administration said Tuesday that proposed rates filed by insurers representing a quarter of the market will be cut more than is mandated.

The new rates will start taking effect in July.

The 2019 law will let drivers opt out of what has been mandatory, unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.

Insurers must reduce statewide average personal injury protection medical premiums for eight years.

