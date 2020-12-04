Over the weekend, several social media posts about stores banning the sale of car seats in Michigan grew furor.

One such post even shared by Meghan McCain, a co-host of The View.

However, on Sunday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted a clarification saying, "We’ve seen misinformation circulating, so I’d like to be very clear — the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order does not ban the purchasing of car seats for children."

Whitmer also responded to McCain's tweet to clear up the confusion.

One post, which has been shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook, claims a woman went into Walmart to buy a car seat and was turned away. 13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Walmart, and the company said "Michigan customers are able to purchase baby car seats, baby furniture and other infant products at their local Walmart."

A spokesperson said this will be reiterated with store management across Michigan stores to "ensure consistent service."

In the governor's revised stay at home order, which was issued on Thursday, April 9, big box stores like Walmart or Meijer, are mandated to close portions of their stores dedicated to carpet, flooring, furniture, garden centers or paint.

The stay at home order is in effect until May 1 to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

