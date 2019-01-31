LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a brief press conference Wednesday asking people to turn their heat to 65 degrees or less until Friday at noon.

Due to extremely high demand for natural gas with record-low temperatures, and an incident at a facility, @ConsumersEnergy has asked everyone who is able to please turn down their thermostats to 65° or less until Friday at noon. #MIREADY she tweeted.

Consumers Energy has made a plea to customers to reduce their gas usage after a utility fire broke out at a gas compresser station in northern Macomb County Wednesday morning.

Patti Poppe, president and CEO of CMS Energy & Consumers Energy went live on the company's Facebook page to ask customers to reduce their usage. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also followed up with a live briefing on the issue, also asking residents to reduce their usage by turning their thermostats to 65 degrees or less until noon Friday.

“As a result of an unexpected incident at a Gas Compressor station this morning in Southeast Michigan, we are asking customers to temporarily reduce gas usage at this time while we continue to contain the incident and help keep Michigan residents warm during this cold spell,” said Garrick Rochow, Senior Vice President of Operations for Consumers Energy.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.