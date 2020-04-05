LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order Monday, May 4, which created the Michigan COVID-19 Office of Accountability within the State Budget Office.

The new accountability office will provide oversight of the spending which was used to address the crisis, the governor's office said. The office is required to report its work regularly to the governor and the state budget director.

“Protecting the people of Michigan and lowering the chance of a second wave has demanded flexibility and decisiveness, and has also required funds from the state treasury, philanthropic sources, and the federal government,” said Whitmer. “Michiganders have the right to expect that state government will be responsible stewards of their resources, especially in a time of crisis. I will continue to work around the clock to ensure these resources are spent wisely, in compliance with the law, and in a transparent and accountable manner.”

The Department of Technology, Management and Budget will designate a Chief COVID-19 Accountability Officer to lead the Accountability Office.

"I will work closely with them to ensure we're using our resources wisely," said Whitmer during Monday's press briefing.

Gov. Whitmer's update on state's COVID-19 response Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are giving an update. Posted by 13 On Your Side on Monday, May 4, 2020

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.