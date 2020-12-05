Gov. Gretchen Whitmer concerned about death threats against her, others amid plans for another protest

Another protest in Lansing is expected to happen this week.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she was concerned about the threats of violence made against herself and others by some of the Lansing protesters.

The governor called on Republican lawmakers during her Monday update to denounce the threats.

"This could be avoided if Republican leadership in the Legislature would step up and denounce that kind of activity, if there was anyone on the other side of the aisle that would do that," Whitmer said during the press conference. "People can have any opinion they want but to threaten someone else is beyond the pale. I would appreciate if others would do their part to lower the heat."



On a call with other governors Monday afternoon, ABC News said Whitmer told Vice President Mike Pence she was concerned that people traveling to Lansing to protest her stay-at-home order were possibly spreading COVID-19 to rural commits. She also asked if Pence would consider reinforcing the importance of taking the coronavirus seriously.

"If discouraging protests is something you could consider doing, I'd really be grateful," she added.



The State Capitol Commission met Monday morning via ZOOM and formed a committee to study whether to ban or restrict firearms inside the building.

On April 30, a group of protesters, including some carry rifles and not wearing face coverings as required by Whitmer's stay at home order, crowded into the building and demanded to be allowed in the House chambers.

In a formal opinion released Monday, Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel said the committee had the legal authority to prohibit firearms in the Capitol building.

“I firmly believe in the right to protest, the right to demonstrate, and the right to loudly and strongly object to those causes that move us,” Nessel said. “These rights are so fundamental to our democracy that they are enshrined in the First Amendment of our Constitution. But it is also important to remember that the right to protest does not encompass the right to violence, or the right to harm those individuals with whom you disagree.”

But some commission members wanted time to study the issue. They voted to form a sub-committee and further study the legal and logistical implications of a firearms ban. A lawyer for the panel said Legislature must change the law to regulate firearms at the Capitol.

The sub-committee will move to gather additional legal opinions and report back to the full-committee possibly as early as next week.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.